Sensata earns $1M profit in Q2

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC earned a profit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a turnaround from a $42.5 million loss one year prior, the company reported Tuesday. Earnings per diluted share were 71 cents, compared with a loss of 27 per diluted share one year prior. Revenue totaled $992.7 million…