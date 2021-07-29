Sensata earns $1M profit in Q2

By
-
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES earned a profit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. / COURTESY SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES
ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC earned a profit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a turnaround from a $42.5 million loss one year prior, the company reported Tuesday. Earnings per diluted share were 71 cents, compared with a loss of 27 per diluted share one year prior. Revenue totaled $992.7 million…
