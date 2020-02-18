Sensata subsidiary to challenge $31.5M ruling on patent infringement

ATTLEBORO – The U.S District Court of Delaware ruled a subsidiary of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC committed infringement of a patent held by Wasica Finance gmbH, Sensata announced Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Sensata manufactures sensing, electrical protection and control and power management solutions. Sensata acquired the subsidiary, Schrader International Inc., in 2014.

Read PBN’s coverage about Sensata’s 2019 earnings here.

The lawsuit was filed by Wasica and Bluearc Finance AG in July 2019. The federal jury’s judgement was entered on Feb. 14.

- Advertisement -

The patent is related to Schrader’s tire-pressure monitoring systems. Sensata said that the patent in question (U.S. Patent No. 5,602,524), had expired but that Wasica sought damages for past infringement.

The jury found Schrader liable for $31.5 million in damages.

Sensata said that the patent was a United States “counterpart” to a German patent that had previously asserted against Schrader and that the company had succeeded in proving the German patent to be invalid.

Sensata denied wrongdoing and intends to appeal the decision, as well as to file post-trial motions.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.