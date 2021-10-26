Sensata Technologies earns $85M profit in Q3

ATTLEBORO – Industrial technology manufacturer Sensata Technologies Holding PLC earned a profit of $85 million in the third quarter, an increase of 10.7% year over year, the company reported Tuesday.

Earnings per diluted share were 53 cents for the quarter, compared with 49 cents one year prior.

Revenue totaled $951 million, an increase from $788,313 one year prior.

“Sensata’s third-quarter revenues reflect a continuation of strong growth associated with recovery across our heavy vehicle, industrial, and aerospace markets. Sensata’s automotive revenue also grew over the same period last year due to significant outgrowth and channel replenishment despite production declines due to constraints stemming from semiconductor and other component shortages,” said Jeffrey Cote, CEO and president of Sensata, which is based in Attleboro.

The company’s performance-sensing revenue totaled $706.5 million in the quarter, up from $580,936 one year prior. The company’s sensing-solutions segment totaled $244.5 million, up from $207.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

“Sensata’s resilient and focused organization has enabled us to quickly and effectively adapt to continually evolving market conditions and broad supply chain disruptions to deliver these strong financial results,” Cote said. “In addition, we are continuing to make good progress on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by the pending acquisitions of Spear Power Systems in Clean Energy Solutions and SmartWitness in Sensata Insights.”