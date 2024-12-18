Sensata Technologies hires new CEO

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

ATTLEBORO – Stephan von Schuckmann, who has more than 20 years of global automotive and industrial experience, has been named CEO of Sensata Technologies PLC. Von Schuckmann will succeed interim CEO Martha Sullivan, who served as the company’s CEO and president from 2013 to 2020 and took over when Jeff Cote resigned as CEO and

“At the conclusion of our thorough search process, the board unanimously approved Stephan’s appointment,” said Sensata Board Chairman Andrew Teich. “His extensive experience in the automotive and industrial sectors, including both conventional and electrified powertrains, gives us confidence that Sensata will execute strongly against the opportunities before us. Stephan has an exceptional track record of value creation, and we look forward to his leadership at Sensata.”

Von Schuckmann, whose hiring was made public on Tuesday, most recently was a member of the board of management at ZF Friedrichshafen AG with global leadership responsibility of its electric mobility division, the largest division within ZF Group with annual revenue of more than $12 billion. Additionally, he oversaw the Asia Pacific region and global procurement operations.

“I am very excited to be joining Sensata at this pivotal time in its growth cycle,” von Schuckmann said. “With a long tenure of innovative product development focused on providing high-value sensor and electrical protection solutions, I believe Sensata is uniquely positioned to support its customers with applications that meet the needs of a safer, cleaner, and more efficient world.”

His prior roles at ZF Group include CEO of car powertrain and electric mobility; CFO of the car powertrain technology division; vice president of restructuring and improvement in the car powertrain technology division; vice president of aftermarket and military for Robert Bosch automotive steering; and MD and plant manager for Robert Bosch automotive steering.

Von Schuckmann has a master’s degree of commerce in accounting and finance from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and he completed undergraduate studies in economics at Ruprecht-Karls-University of Heidelberg and in engineering at the University of Paderborn.