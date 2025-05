Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holding PLC on Thursday reported a $69.9 million profit in the first quarter of 2025, a decline from $76 million one year prior.

The company, which manufactures sensing, electrical protection and control and power- management products, reported earnings per diluted share of 47 cents, a slight decrease from 50 cents the year prior.

The company also reported record first quarter revenue of $911.3 billion, a decrease of 9.5% year over year. However, the result exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $879.5 million.

“We started the year with a strong first quarter, which exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges," said Stephan von Schuckmann, CEO of Sensata. "

These results reflect early progress from our focus on the key pillars that I shared earlier this year of improving our operational performance, optimizing our capital allocation and returning Sensata to growth. I look forward to further advancing our work on these priorities to enhance Sensata's resilience and create shareholder value."

Sensing-solutions segment revenue totaled $260.8 million, an increase from $257.8 million one year prior.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million for the fiscal second quarter.

