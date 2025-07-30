Sensata Technologies’ Q2 profit narrows to $60.7M

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it recorded a profit of $60.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, down from $71.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share were 41 cents compared with 47 cents in the second quarter of 2024, but the results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, estimated by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were 84 cents per share. The adjusted earnings came in at 87 cents per share.

Revenue was $943.4 million, 8.9% lower than $1.4 billion that the company reported a year ago. That result also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.3 million.

Sensata said the decrease in quarterly revenue was due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions. During the second quarter, Sensata returned approximately $37.7 million to shareholders, including $20.1 million in share repurchases and $17.6 million in quarterly dividends of 12 cents per share paid on May 28.

“Our back-to-basics approach continues to deliver,” said Sensata CEO Stephan von Schuckmann. “We are building resiliency in our business, and we are pleased to report a strong second quarter where we exceeded our revenue and earnings commitments and significantly improved our free cash flow.”

For the third quarter, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 87 cents.

The company, which has its global headquarters in Attleboro, manufactures sensing, electrical protection and control and power management products. said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $930 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.