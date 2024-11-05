Sensata Technologies reports $25M loss in Q3

We have a great line-up of panelists for our panel discussion along with accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC on Monday reported a loss of $25 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with a $62.8 million profit one year prior. The company reported a loss of 17 cents per diluted share, compared with a profit of 41 cents per diluted share one year prior. Adjusted earnings

The company reported a loss of 17 cents per diluted share, compared with a profit of 41 cents per diluted share one year prior.

The results met Wall Street expectations.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $982.8 million in the period, down from $1 billion a year prior and missing Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.7 million.

“Our third quarter core operating results demonstrate early positive returns from our strategic efforts to improve operational efficiency, drive execution and expand margins," said Martha Sullivan, Sensata interim CEO and president. “We are confident that our continued efforts to streamline processes and improve manufacturing productivity will position us to deliver on our commitment to further increase adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter."

The company’s performance-sensing segment revenue totaled $659 million in the quarter, a decrease from $670 million one year prior. Sensing-solutions segment revenue totaled $247 million, a decline from $275 million in the third quarter of 2023.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $900 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share was 86 cents, a decrease of 5 cents, or 5.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023.