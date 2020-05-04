Shaffer named Rhode Island’s new Medicaid director

CRANSTON – Benjamin Shaffer has been appointed as the state’s new Medicaid director, a role he’s been filling on an interim basis since February when former Medicaid Director Patrick Tigue left the position.

Shaffer, who is also deputy secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, will continue on in that capacity until the position is filled.

Under Shaffer’s direction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s Medicaid department submitted more than a dozen requests to the federal government, including more than 70 individual waivers. As a result, federal relief money was funneled to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and group homes in Rhode Island, according to EOHHS.

“The state is fortunate to have someone of Ben’s caliber who is able to step in and lead such a complex and vital program,” said EOHHS Secretary Womazetta Jones. “I am confident that his dedication to operational excellence, responsible fiscal management and smart policy will enhance our Medicaid program by ensuring access to benefits, maintaining provider financial stability and promoting provider-centric care with a focus on social determinants of health.”

Shaffer’s previous roles at EOHHS include chief operating officer and deputy Medicaid director. He has also worked as director of performance management for the state’s Office of Management and Budget.

“I am honored to be taking this role to lead Rhode Island’s Medicaid program,” Shaffer said. “Through this public health emergency and beyond, my focus will be on ensuring access to benefits, maintaining the financial health of safety-net providers and their workers, and driving program and process improvements throughout our operation.”