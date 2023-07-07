SHAKY GROUND: Distressed office real estate could undermine banks, wider economy

By
STILL STANDING:  There is vacant office space in downtown Providence, but people in the local commercial real estate sector say landlords and banks haven’t reached a crisis level as others have nationwide.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
The former mayor of Providence is distressed. When Joseph R. Paolino Jr. walks through the city’s financial district, he’s anxious about what he sees. He led Providence as its mayor for much of the 1980s, but he’s now the outspoken managing partner of Paolino Properties LP, which owns hundreds of thousands of square feet of…

