Shea, EWG high schools take top honors in wind turbine competition

WARWICK – Charles E. Shea High School in Pawtucket and Exeter-West Greenwich High School won their respective divisions during the third annual Rhode Island High School Wind Turbine Competition held April 29 at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus.

The competition, which had two divisions – Advanced and KidWind – saw teams use Whitebox simulation software to design, 3D print and test turbine blades. Those that entered the KidWind Division used a KidWind generator, while those in the Advanced Division can use a home-built generator or a purchased generator, the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce said.

Shea won the Advanced Division while Exeter-West Greenwich’s Team 5 and Team 3 placed first and second, respectively, in the KidWind Division. The Warwick Area Career and Technical Center finished second in the Advanced Division.

The Chamber says Shea plans to compete in the KidWind National Competition scheduled for May 15 in Boulder, Colo.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.