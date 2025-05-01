Shekarchi: Big R.I. employers Amica and FM eye relief from state’s investment cap

Updated at 6:50 p.m. on May 1.

By
-
HOUSE SPEAKER K. JOSEPH SHEKARCHI on May 1 told attendees during the Rhode Island Manufacturers Assocation’s annual breakfast meeting that he couldn’t rule out the prospect of tax hikes to balance the fiscal 2026 state budget. To his right is RIMA Executive Director, Dave Chenevert. PBN PHOTO/CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Thursday said two major employers are seeking regulatory relief on investments as lawmakers wrestle with proposals to increase taxes and cut spending to curb a budget deficit now estimated to be $300 million.   A year after state leaders successfully negotiated with Citizens Bank to keep the company headquartered

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where operations run 24 hours a day, 365 days…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR