Shekarchi resigns as R.I. House speaker ‘to humbly pursue a different path of public service’

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HOUSE SPEAKER K. JOSEPH SHEKARCHI, pictured addressing a crowd in 2023 in front of the former Aldrich Junior High School in Warwick, announced Thursday he is resigning his speakership while he pursues a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court./PBN SCREENSHOT/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has resigned his speakership to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg in March. Seeking “to humbly pursue a different path of public service,” in a statement Shekarchi said Thursday “It has been my great honor to serve the

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