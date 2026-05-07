Shekarchi resigns as R.I. House speaker ‘to humbly pursue a different path of public service’

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has resigned his speakership to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg in March.
Seeking "to humbly pursue a different path of public service," in a statement Shekarchi said Thursday “It has been my great honor to serve the people of Warwick and the state of Rhode Island in my many years as a member of the House of Representatives."
Shekarchi will continue to serve as a member of the House of Representatives but vowed not to participate "in any political activity related to the upcoming election cycle, including the endorsement of any candidates."
House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, D-Providence, is expected to replace Shekarchi as speaker and Rep. Katherine Kazarian, D-East Providence, will be elevated to majority leader.
Spokesperson Larry Berman said the House will elect their leadership team during Thursday's session.
A partner with the law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP, Blazejewski was first elected in 2010 and became majority leader in 2021.
Viewed as more progressive than Shekarchi, Blazejewski has been a longtime proponent of increasing additional state public school funding and was also cosponsor of the Act on Climate as well as several bills regulating firearms.
The Judicial Nominating Commission will interview candidates before submitting between three to five names to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who will then have 21 days to make his nomination subject to advice and consent from both legislative chambers.
First elected to the House in 2013 representing District 23 in Warwick, Shekarchi was elected majority leader in 2020 and became speaker in 2021.
Active in healthcare and economic policy, during his speakership he has shepherded more than 60 housing-related bills into law.
Shekarchi, who has roughly $4.7 million remaining in his campaign account, said he will suspend all fundraising activity "except for expenditures necessary to comply with legal filing requirements with the R.I. Board of Elections."
"If I am so fortunate to be confirmed for a position on the Supreme Court, my campaign account will be handled in strict compliance with the law and the Code of Judicial Conduct," he said.
Shekarchi declined to address the ongoing legal debate over whether taking a seat on the bench would violate the state’s “revolving door” provision, which stipulates elected officials must wait one year before becoming a state judge.
"We worked hard together every day on a simple premise to get good things done for the people of Rhode Island," he said. "Whatever the next chapter brings, my goal of serving the people of this great state will always remain constant.”
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.