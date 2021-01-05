Shekarchi sworn in as new House speaker

PROVIDENCE – Seated amongst mask-wearing, socially distanced, legislative colleagues in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, was elected House speaker for a two-year term on Tuesday during the chamber’s inaugural 2021 session.

In the Senate, Sen. Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, was re-elected president. He was first elected to the post in 2017.

In the House, Shekarchi tallied 59 votes, while Blake Filippi, R-New Shoreham, garnered nine votes, after being nominated by Minority Whip Michael W. Chippendale, R-Coventry. There were four abstentions.

Shekarchi replaces Nicholas Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat who lost his re-election bid in November, as speaker. Shekarchi was first elected to the House in 2013 and was Labor Committee chairman until 2016, when his Democratic colleagues elected him as majority leader.

After being sworn in Tuesday, Shekarchi spoke about his parents, noting that they instilled a “good work ethic.” He vowed to lead with kindness, honesty and hard work in shaping policy. He also thanked Mattiello for his service to the state as speaker of the House.

“As you know, my goal for this office is to facilitate collaboration and consensus in pursuit of the common good,” he said. “My approach will be different, but it should never be confused with an unwillingness to make difficult, final decisions at the appropriate time, and make them stick.

“Let us pledge to listen to each other, and always treat each other with respect and kindness,” he told his fellow representatives. “I will continue to be anchored by the values instilled in me by my hardworking parents. I will also be guided by the values so eloquently addressed by President Kennedy 60 years ago: Courage, judgment, integrity and dedication.”

“We need to do better,” said Shekarchi. “I pledge to work with you every day. I am certain many of the answers are in this room. Let us find them together.”

Shekarchi was nominated by Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, a Pawtucket Democrat who said he is “a good listener and approachable” and will help with affordable housing issues, small businesses, and the handling of COVID-19, including distribution of the vaccine.

“He is the right speaker at a critical time in our history,” she said. “It’s a tough job being speaker, but Joe Shekarchi is ready.”

During the nomination process, Rep. Chippendale voiced opposition, calling for Rep. Filippi to be nominated as speaker. “Blake is an outstanding alternative choice,” said Chippendale. “He is full of energy,” and “is a person who can work with anyone.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who administered the oath of office, said the House was celebrating “a passing of the torch.”

Gorbea noted that it would be her last time administering the oath of office, as she is departing at the conclusion of the current two-year term due to term limits. “I am going to miss it. It’s a great honor delivering the oath of office.

“We are all looking forward to a new year – facing the most challenging issues our state has faced,” she said.