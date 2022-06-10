She sees her firm as change agent in real estate

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the 22nd installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each are asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Change is not just something that Fabiola Brunache has grown accustomed to throughout her professional career.…