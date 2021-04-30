Shift to remote work may alter landscape for commercial property

By
-
BIG DECISIONS: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island CEO and President Peter Marino, left, hopes to eventually bring all 600 employees back to the insurer’s Smithfield headquarters. All but 20 are now working remotely. Speaking with Marino is Rob Magnan, facilities and mail room ­coordinator. At right is security officer Jennifer Castellanos. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
BIG DECISIONS: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island CEO and President Peter Marino, left, hopes to eventually bring all 600 employees back to the insurer’s Smithfield headquarters. All but 20 are now working remotely. Speaking with Marino is Rob Magnan, facilities and mail room ­coordinator. At right is security officer Jennifer Castellanos. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Has the office changed forever due to COVID-19? For many employers that have successfully transitioned to remote work over the past year, the likely answer is yes. Flexible scheduling that allows some workers to continue working remotely at least part of the week has been dramatically accelerated for a host of companies. The results have…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display