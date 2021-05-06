Shingle-style house in Middletown sold for $1.7M

MIDDLETOWN – A three-bedroom, shingle-style home on 2.7 acres has sold for $1.7 million. The property includes a primary bedroom overlooking a saltwater pool, terraced gardens and native stone walls, according to a news release.

The house at 56 Summerfield Lane was sold by Hogan Associates. The buyer was represented by Lila Delman Compass.

Built in 2003 and renovated six years later, the house covers 3,328 square feet. The listing received multiple offers and closed in 24 days, according to Leslie Hogan, co-owner of Hogan Associates.

It is the fourth-highest sale for Middletown this year.

The seller was last identified as RAF 2012 Trust, according to town records. The identity of the owner was not immediately available.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

