Shooting at Rhode Island social club leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

WARREN (AP) – One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting at a social club in Rhode Island, while the suspect was found dead in a nearby alley after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday at the Italian-American Club in Warren, Chief Roy Borges said.

Officers arrived to find Jason Furtado, 41, and Brian Remy, 66, suffering from gunshot wounds. Remy was pronounced dead at the scene, while Furtado was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Remy was a volunteer who had served as assistant chief of the Warren Fire Department for 30 years, Fire Chief James Sousa confirmed.

The suspect, identified by Borges as Michael Ouellette, 37, left the club on foot. Ouellette, the president of the club, was found dead in an alley after exchanging gunfire with police.

- Advertisement -

Whether he was struck by police gunfire or took his own life remains under investigation. The motive for the shooting is also under investigation.