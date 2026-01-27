Shoreham Bank appoints Sengkeo Bouchard as new chief financial officer

WARWICK – Shoreham Bank has appointed Sengkeo Bouchard as its new chief financial officer, the bank announced.

Bouchard, a 21-year employee at the bank, previously served as senior vice president and controller. She replaces Michael Holahan, who retired after a 39-year career.

Bouchard joined Shoreham Bank in 2004 as a financial analyst and progressed through several controller roles. Prior to joining the bank, she served in the Treasury Department of Textron Inc. She is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and holds an MBA from Bentley University. Bouchard lives in Cranston.

The bank also named Melissa Kowal as controller. Kowal joined Shoreham in 2019 as a junior accountant and most recently served as assistant controller. Kowal holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rhode Island College and lives in West Warwick.

Shoreham Bank, headquartered in Warwick, operates four full‑service branches across the state and maintains loan offices throughout its Rhode Island market.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.