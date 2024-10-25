Should elective classes be eliminated from college degree requirements?

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University on Oct. 22 announced that it will launch a three-year bachelor’s degree program in four study areas next year. The affected majors include computer science, criminal justice, graphic design and hospitality management.

Students will earn degrees in these programs by taking between 90 to 96 credits instead of the traditional 120 credits.

JWU says it will become the first higher education institution in the U.S. to offer such a program.

Unlike accelerated degrees where students graduate early by taking classes year-round and/or bring in credits from high school, students in the three-year degree programs will count workplace experiences toward degree requirements – or internship credits – and will take fewer or no elective classes, solely focusing on their major study courses.

As a result, a degree can be earned at JWU with one less annual tuition bill to pay. JWU’s current tuition, excluding fees, costs $41,782.

The new program will launch in fall 2025.