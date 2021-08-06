Should employees who have been working remotely expect extra perks or pay in exchange for returning to the office?

While one national survey recently found that four in 10 U.S. employers would fire workers who refuse to return to the workplace full time, several others claim many remote workers would quit on their own if forced to give up working from home.

On top of that potential workplace showdown, some businesses are still having trouble hiring workers and are resorting to bonus payments and other financial assistance, including free food.

Some local companies hoping to ease the transition back to the office are also offering small incentives to help bring their own workers back.

Should remote workers expect the same perks some companies are offering job candidates in exchange for returning to the office?

