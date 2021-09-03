Should Gov. Daniel J. McKee allow some exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers to help avert potential staff shortages?

The Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care is projecting hundreds of resignations from home care nurses, allied health professionals, social workers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and others who don’t want to comply with state-mandated vaccinations against COVID-19.

The group is pressing for an exemption of home care workers from Rhode Island’s mandate that health care workers be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Without it, the group claims care for an estimated 1,000 home care patients and clients in the state would be affected.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, however, has resisted calls for such exemptions. He’s said he believes most health care workers will get vaccinated.

Nursing homes have also warned of a potential staffing crunch if all workers are forced to get vaccinated.

