Always in search of new donation sources, Rhode Island nonprofits are beginning to dip their toes into cryptocurrency.

Providence Business News recently reported that The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, East Providence-based We Share Hope, the Cranston Public Library Association – a nonprofit subsidiary which helps raise funds for the library – Providence-based Howard Brain Sciences Foundation and the Association of Migraine Disorders in North Kingstown are nonprofits that are or will soon be accepting cryptocurrency donations.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency where transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority – or bank.

Proponents say nonprofits should be able to accept all types of currency and note the donations can be immediately turned into cash by the recipients.

- Advertisement -

But cryptocurrency still suffers from price volatility and can be a complex funding source to manage.

Should nonprofits actively seek cryptocurrency donations? Yes, they need help from wherever they can get it Yes, as long as the donation is immediately turned into dollars No, the price volatility is still too great No, it’s too complex for small organizations to effectively manage I’m not sure Results Vote