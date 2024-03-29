Should Providence remove bike lanes to help ease traffic congestion related to the Washington Bridge closure?

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley is considering removing bike lanes on South Water Street to help ease congestion related to the westbound Washington Bridge closure.

Alternative transportation advocates are opposed but others in the neighborhood would like to see the lanes eliminated to make more room for cars.

From the time the bike lanes were proposed, they were opposed by some members of the business community in that neighborhood.

The lanes, which opened in 2021, narrowed the street to one lane.

Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor Smiley’s office, told PBN, “It is too early to say what changes will need to be made and where. But at this point, all options, including the potential of temporarily removing bike lanes, remain on the table.”