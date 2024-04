Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced on Wednesday plans to remove the two-way bike path along South Water St. as part of the city’s response to the impact of the Washington Bridge closure, which continues to wreak havoc among residents, commuters and businesses. Smiley said his administration plans to remove the two-way bike path

the city’s response to the impact of the Washington Bridge closure, which continues to wreak havoc among residents, commuters and businesses.

administration plans to remove the two-way bike path and relocate the infrastructure to the raised sidewalk immediately adjacent to the existing bike path, restoring lanes of travel to two lanes.

In a Wednesday statement, Smiley said the failure of the bridge continues to have “an increasingly negative impact on our neighbors, businesses, infrastructure and our local quality of life” and that these changes “will bring much needed relief to our neighbors and business owners that have been negatively impacted by the congestion and traffic volume in our neighborhoods.”

The measures are being implemented to reduce traffic safety and prevent additional damage to local streets, Smiley said. City officials have been coordinating across departments to develop both temporary and permanent infrastructure changes that could be implemented to reduce traffic congestion.

City officials will conduct community meetings throughout Summer 2024 and release f

inal design and removal plans that will be presented to the Green and Complete Streets Advisory council for review.

Increased travel times have added to the number of motorists opting to leave Interstate 195 to travel along Providence streets, according to Smiley’s office.

The city will continue to review future mitigation measures as well as consult with the R.I. Department of Transportation to to assess the need for additional signage, striping and pavement marking improvements.

In addition to removing “unnecessary detour signage” on multiple streets, temporary elements of the plan include the following:

By April 22, At Eddy Street Northbound at Point Street, the middle travel lane will be converted to a shared through lane/right turn lane.

Install “DO NOT BLOCK THE BOX” signs and markings at Gano Street and Angell Street; Richmond Street and Point Street; South Water Street and Wickenden Street; South Main Street and India Street.

By April 29, refreshing existing pavement markings along the route from Henderson Bridge to I-195 Westbound on South Angell Street, Angell Street and Gano Street.

Permanent pedestrian safety infrastructure measures include “Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons” installed at Angell Street and Elmgrove Ave; raised crosswalk installation at James Street and South Water Street; and new signage to alert drivers to pedestrian crossings "at multiple locations."

The city is also inviting public feedback at a community meeting scheduled for April 8 at Nathan Bishop Middle School, where attendees can learn more about the plan.

In response to the announcement Dylan Giles, an organizer with the Providence Streets Coalition that opposed the removal of the bike lanes along the South Water Street Urban Trail, called Smiley’s plan “misguided,” adding there is a lack of data and community support “in favor of multiple lanes of car travel.”

“We continue to stand in opposition to the removal of infrastructure that has demonstrably increased safety for bicycle riders and pedestrians, and indeed all road users,” he said. “We are excited that the proposal will finally get the public vetting it deserves, in the light of day.”

The organization called for advocates “to continue making their voices heard in the days and weeks to come."

On Tuesday, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced the forensic analysis planned to be released was being pushed back “to prepare the state for any potential legal action that would allow us to hold responsible parties accountable.”

Spokesperson Olivia Darocha said the administration is in the process of hiring outside attorneys to potentially recoup financial costs.

The analysts, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, determined that archival documents related to the bridge must be retrieved, reviewed and considered and therefore "these additional tasks have extended the time needed to complete the forensic report."

The administration's consultants, McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen, will review the subsequent findings, Darocha said.

On Wednesday the House Small Business Committee will convene at the Statehouse to hear testimony from small businesses that have been impacted by the closure.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

