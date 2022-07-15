Should state lawmakers return to providing annual funding for the Rhode Island Historic Tax Credit program?

For the second consecutive year the state has directed new funding to the Rhode Island Historic Tax Credit program, after going years without doing so.

This fiscal year’s allocation of $28 million follows a $20 million commitment the previous year.

The program offers tax credits for renovation of historically significant projects at 20% of the project cost, with a $5 million cap per project. It is managed by the R.I. Historic Preservation & Heritage Commission and the R.I. Division of Taxation.

More than 300 projects have been completed through the program and 39 more are on a waiting list.

Supporters cite the rehabilitation of old properties, job creation and investment the rehabbed properties encourage in surrounding neighborhoods.

But critics have long questioned the program’s return on investment.

