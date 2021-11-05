Should state transportation officials consider a new single-hub plan for buses in Providence that includes retail, indoor parking and apartments?

State transportation officials have proposed splitting up the main bus depot at Kennedy Plaza across three smaller hubs in downtown Providence.

But they’ve delayed holding promised public hearings to respond to community opposition because Gov. Daniel J. McKee has asked the agency to do more study of the proposal.

The delay has led to new options for the bus hub being bandied about by community groups. Support is building behind one idea proposed by developer Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr. for a mixed-use Dorrance Street transit center. The latter would include a five-story building featuring ground-floor retail, an indoor parking garage and workforce housing apartments.

McKee has not said whether he supports the new alternative, which carries a $77 million price tag. That’s more than double the $35 million approved under a 2014 bond for transit upgrades.

