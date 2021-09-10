When state lawmakers ended this year’s General Assembly session earlier this summer, legislative leaders acknowledged they might have to return before the end of the year to deal with several unresolved issues.

At the top of the list is sorting through three proposals seeking to legalize recreational marijuana.

Other potential issues to consider include a proposal from Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza to let the city borrow up to $750 million to shore up its underfunded pension fund.

And Gov. Daniel J. McKee recently called for state lawmakers to return immediately to affirm his emergency powers related to containing COVID-19.

Legislative leaders have said they don’t think that is necessary but have not confirmed they will bring lawmakers back this year to consider legalizing recreational marijuana or any other unfinished business.

Should the General Assembly return in the fall to consider unfinished business, including proposals to legalize recreational marijuana? Yes, the state is losing revenue by not legalizing recreational marijuana Yes, there are several timely issues that should be decided, including a pension obligation bond proposal for Providence No, the marijuana proposals need more public vetting No, state leaders need to focus on curbing the spread of COVID-19 I’m not sure Results Vote