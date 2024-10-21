Should the minimum wage be lower for workers who get tipped? Two states are set to decide 

By
-
Patrons sit at the bar for lunch at Harold's Cave Creek Corral, regarding Arizona Prop 138 on minimum wage in Cave Creek, Ariz. Voters in Arizona and Massachusetts are set to decide whether employers should be able to continue to pay tipped workers such as servers and bartenders a lower minimum wage than non-tipped workers. ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO /ROSS D. FRANKLIN

Mel Nichols, a 37-year-old bartender in Phoenix, Ariz., takes home anywhere from $30 to $50 an hour with tips included. But the uncertainty of how much she’s going to make on a daily basis is a constant source of stress.  “For every good day, there’s three bad days,” said Nichols, who has been in the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Prostate Health: Why Screenings are Key to Men’s Overall Wellness

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display