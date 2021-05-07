Should unemployment recipients be allowed to work more and still receive the government payments?

State lawmakers are weighing whether to allow unemployment recipients who work part time to make more money while continuing to receive the government benefits.

Legislation supported by Gov. Daniel J. McKee had initial hearings in the House finance and Senate labor committees recently, with support from local small businesses and business groups worried about having enough workers to fill openings this summer.

R.I. Commerce Corp. Secretary Stefan Pryor recently said the bill would allow those on unemployment to earn 150% of their benefit before they would lose it – currently it is at 100%. That means that if a person gets $300 in weekly unemployment, they can earn up to $450 through other work before they would be disqualified from receiving it.

The bill would also allow recipients to earn up to 50% of their weekly benefit before it is reduced, Pryor said.

