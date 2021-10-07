Showcase Cinemas undergoing massive renovation of Warwick property

WARWICK – The multimillion-dollar renovation of Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick will result in “the most technologically innovative and advanced entertainment destination in Rhode Island,” according to the owner of the movie theater, National Amusements Inc., based in Norwood, Mass.

The movie theater at 1200 Quaker Lane is undergoing a renovation that will include the launch of the company’s first “XPlus Premium” technology and large-format auditorium in Rhode Island, featuring Dolby Atmos sound and a wall-to-wall screen with an ultra-high resolution and “crystal-clear laser projection.”

The new auditorium is expected to be completed in time for the premiere of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie on Dec. 17.

The renovation, which started on Sept. 29, also includes new, fully powered recliners in each of the theater’s 15 auditoriums, along with a reimagined lobby bar and concession area.

The 92,035-square-foot building has been in Warwick for nearly 40 years, with National Amusements as its longtime owner.

The company also operated another theater in Warwick at 400 Bald Hill Road, next to Warwick Mall. That theater has remained closed since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Earlier this year, National Amusements opted against renewing its long-term lease of the Bald Hill Road property. However, Warwick Mall LLC, which owns the theater, recently announced that Walpole, Mass.-based Apple Cinemas will be opening there late this fall.

