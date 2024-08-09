Sidney DeMello joins R.I. League of Charter Schools as Director of School Supports

The Rhode Island League of Charter Schools is pleased to announce that Sidney DeMello will be joining the League as Director of School Supports. DeMello is a native Rhode Islander with 20 years of experience as an education professional and practitioner. Most recently, she oversaw the implementation of Governor McKee’s Learn365RI initiative. In her new role, DeMello will lead the League’s professional development and technical assistance programming, in order to further strengthen quality within RI’s charter public school community, and increase collaboration with district public schools and other partners and nonprofits across the state.