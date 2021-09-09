Single-family home on East Side of Providence sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A colonial single-family home at 130 Slater Ave. on the city’s East Side sold recently for $1.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 3,873-square-foot, renovated home was built in 1911 on a 10,019-square-foot corner lot. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage and features central air conditioning.

The property was last assessed at $700,200 in 2020 and was listed for $1.3 million in June.

According to property records, the seller was identified as Steven A. Zajas, who purchased the home for $810,000 on Aug. 16, 2019.

