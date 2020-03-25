Single-family home prices reach $315K in Bristol County, Mass. in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home sold in Bristol County, Mass., in February was $315,000, a 7.9% increase year over year, according to the Warren Group Wednesday.

The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $380,000 for the month, a 4.1% increase year over year. The median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island was $274,900 in February, a 10% increase year over year.

“The [Massachusetts] median single-family home price continued its record-setting streak in February,” said Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group. “The last time the median sale price declined on a year-over-year basis in any month was in March 2016. However, with economic uncertainty perpetuated by COVID-19 and Massachusetts essentially at a standstill, we can expect the number of single-family home sales and the median sale price to take a hit in the coming months.”

Sales in Bristol County, Mass., for the month totaled 243, a 5.8% decline year over year. Sales statewide declined 5.3% in that time. Rhode Island single-family home sales totaled 609 for the month, a 14% increase from February 2019.

Bristol County, Mass., condominium sales totaled 67 for the month, a 9.8% increase year over year. The median price in the county of a sold condo was $215,000, a 9.7% rise from February 2019.

The median price of a condo in Massachusetts was $400,000, a 16.6% increase year over year. Total sales rose 13.6% year over year to 1,402.

Rhode Island condo sales totaled 136 in February, an 8.8% increase year over year. The median price of a condo in the state was $236,200 at that time, a 13.8% increase from one year prior.