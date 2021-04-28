Site Specific Welcomes Jannel Hill as Human Resources Director

Site Specific is also pleased to announce that Jannel Hill has joined the company as Human Resources Director. In this role, Jannel will lead the strategic direction of all talent management and human resources efforts including recruitment, benefits, compensation, diversity and inclusion, and employee communications. She has over 10 years of human resources experience, most recently as a Director of HR for YMCA of Pawtucket. She has a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Southern New Hampshire University. Jannel also serves as a Vice Chair on the board of directors for MENTOR Rhode Island.