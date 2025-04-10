‘Sixth Sense’ director, ‘The Notebook’ author filming movie in R.I.

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Notable director M. Night Shyamalan and best-selling author Nicholas Sparks are teaming up on a movie set to be filmed in the Ocean State, the R.I Film & TV Office announced Thursday.

The movie, characterized as a “supernatural romantic thriller” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will begin filming this summer.

The film does not have an official name listed in the announcement. But Sparks and Shyamalan are teaming up on a project with the working title “Remain” starring Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor, according to the Internet Movie Database. Dynevor is known for the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The movie will be produced by Shyamalan’s production company, Blinding Edge Pictures.

“It is a dream come true to have one of my favorite filmmakers making an original movie here in our beloved Ocean State,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film & TV office. “Rhode Island is a special location steeped in history, beauty and great mystery. With all of these amazing ingredients in the hands of a master filmmaker, we can expect M. Night Shyamalan and his outstanding team to tantalize our senses and make a movie we can all be proud of!”

Few details were shared about when and where the movie would be filmed.

During its April 15 meeting, the State Properties Committee is scheduled to vote on a film license agreement between the R.I. Film & TV Office and Two Beacon Productions LLC to shoot a movie at the Cranston Street Armory starting May 1. Two Beacon Productions is managed by Blinding Edge Pictures.

So far, the film has earned support from state leaders, including Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

“It’s great to see a new production that showcases our beautiful Ocean State. With our unique landscape and talented local artists, Rhode Island is an ideal location to film a motion picture or television series,” McKee said. “Every time a production shoots here we see a positive impact on our local businesses. This is the type of energy that keeps moving our economy forward.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, also noted the movie could provide the state an economic boost.

“This project will provide good paying jobs to the talented film industry professionals based in our state, indirect jobs to area small businesses, and tremendous exposure to the charm and diversity which make our state such an attractive setting to filmmakers and visitors alike,” Ruggerio said.

It was not immediately clear whether the filmmakers have applied for the state’s motion picture tax credit, which reimburses 30% of

state certified production costs incurred that are directly attributable to activity within Rhode Island.