Smiley leads Providence mayoral race in second-quarter fundraising

PROVIDENCE – Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley continues to outpace his two primary opponents when it comes to fundraising, adding $305,975 to his war chest in the second quarter, according to campaign finance reports published this week.

In fact, Smiley, a top aide to former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, also bested Gov. Daniel J. McKee in second-quarter donations, though McKee’s $1.2 million account balance still tops Smiley’s as of June 30.

Smiley is one of three Democrats vying for the top seat at Providence City Hall, along with City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune and Gonzalo Cuervo, the former deputy secretary of state and former chief of staff to Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea.

Smiley, who began raising money for his campaign two years ago, took in $290,250 in individual donations for the three-month period that ended June 30, along with $10,725 from political action committees. He also benefited from $5,000 in loan proceeds, according to his campaign report.

By comparison, Cuervo raised $102,309 in second-quarter donations, while LaFortune brought in $52,365. Both Cuervo and LaFortune’s money comes solely from individual donors.

Smiley also proved the biggest spender of the three, with $277,733 in campaign expenses in the second quarter. Cuervo spent $139,177 while LaFortune recorded $64,196 in spending.

Smiley’s resulting $642,372 balance is nearly triple that of Cuervo’s, who had $219,367 on hand, and more than three times the $172,433 in LaFortune’s account.

Both Cuervo and Smiley have boosted their campaigns with personal loans: $50,000 from Cuervo and $83,807 from Smiley.

A victor will be decided in the primary on Sept. 13. The winner will be the only name to appear on the November ballot.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.