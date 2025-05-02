Smiley, Local 1033 reach 3-year agreement

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett. P. Smiley announced Friday the city has reached an agreement with the Laborers Local Union 1033.

The three-year agreement includes wage increases, more benefits and updated workplace policies for city employees.

“This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to the dedicated workers who are essential to the city," Smiley said, thanking the union for their collaboration. “By investing in our workforce, we’re not only ensuring fair compensation but also maintaining the quality of services that our residents and local businesses rely on every day.”

Specifically, the new agreement provides a $1,000 stipend in June, followed by a 2.75% increase in wages in fiscal 2026. There will also be a 3.5% wage increase in fiscal 2027 and a 5% increase in fiscal 2028.

The contract also has revisions for the inclusion of gender-neutral language, a commitment to conducting a wage study in 2026 for implementation in fiscal 2028 and an expansion to the probation period for employees bidding into new positions.

“We are pleased to enter into a collective-bargaining agreement for the next three years that continues to provide stability and security for our members,” said Ronald Coia,

. “This is another example of the collaborative effort of the City of Providence and Local 1033 to bring quality public services to the city.”

Local 1033 represents public employees throughout Rhode Island.

The city said the agreement is expected to take effect in July and run through fiscal 2028.