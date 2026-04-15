Smiley proposes $635.7M FY27 budget, holds tax rates steady amid rising fixed costs

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PROVIDENCE MAYOR Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday unveiled a $635.7 million fiscal year 2027 budget proposal to the City Council. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ MIKE SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday unveiled a $635.7 million fiscal year 2027 budget proposal, 1.75% more than the current year’s spending plan, while maintaining existing tax rates and avoiding new fines or fee increases. “This budget reflects a commitment to stability and service,” Smiley said in his annual address to the City

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