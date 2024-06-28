Smiley signs $599M fiscal 2025 budget 

PROVIDENCE MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY ON FRIDAY signed the city’s $598 fiscal 2025 budget that begins July 1. /PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE- Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Friday signed the city’s $599 fiscal 2025 budget that begins July 1. Flanked by council members and administration officials at Mount Pleasant Community Library, Smiley said the spending plan includes “responsible, strategic investments in Providence’s future” by “laying the groundwork for a safer, more resilient and financially stable Providence.”

