Smiley signs $599M fiscal 2025 budget 

PROVIDENCE- Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Friday signed the city’s $599 fiscal 2025 budget that begins July 1. Flanked by council members and administration officials at Mount Pleasant Community Library, Smiley said the spending plan includes “responsible, strategic investments in Providence’s future” by “laying the groundwork for a safer, more resilient and financially stable Providence.”

“I am proud to have collaborated with the City Council on a balanced budget that utilizes city funds to more effectively serve our community, improve our local quality-of-life and invest in the services that matter most to our neighbors," he said.

The Providence City Council approved the budget by a 13-0 vote during its Thursday meeting.

budget, a $1.1 million increase over Smiley's initial proposal, “ exemplifies [the] Council’s investment in the well-being of Providence residents and our young people.”

The revised spending plan includes investments in housing, public safety, climate change, and an additional $5.5 million in funding for the Providence Public School system, which would see $135.5 million, the largest increase in 15 years.

Smiley had proposed $133 million for the school district during his annual budget address.

The budget includes no property tax hikes but ends the homestead exemption, replacing it with a new owner-occupied property tax rate, which would be set at $10.46 per $1,000 of assessed value. Non-owner-occupied and commercial tax rates would be $18.35 per $1,000 and $35.10 per $1,000, respectively.

The amended budget increased the 94% projected city tax collections by 0.25% and involves savings from vacant city positions.

Other budget items include additional staff to the Municipal Court including a bilingual clerk and public defender; $136,000 for a new sewer team to rapidly clear storm drains during flash floods; funding for a new police academy in May 2025; and a grant for $125,000 to create green spaces and accessible transportation routes along the Woonasquatucket Rivershed Greenway.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com