Smiley unveils $624.2M FY26 city budget proposal, acknowledges ‘exceptionally difficult’ decisions

Updated at 6 p.m.

By
-
PROVIDENCE MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY announced his $624.2 million municipal budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 to the City Council on Wednesday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday released his proposed $624.2 million budget for fiscal year 2026 that begins July 1, a 4% increase over the fiscal 2025 budget. During his annual address to the City Council on Wednesday evening, Smiley said a crunch on city finances and a projected $25 million shortfall blamed in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare

Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR