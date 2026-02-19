Smithfield industrial property on 9.47 acres sells for $2.25M

SMITHFIELD – An industrial flex property on Farnum Pike recently sold for $2.25 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The property at 339 Farnum Pike was acquired by DPC Realty LLC.

The site contains a one-story light industrial building with approximately 10,348 square feet of manufacturing space and 1,800 square feet of office space, according to Sweeney Real Estate. The structure was built in 1959.

Additional features include one loading dock, two overhead doors, ceiling heights ranging from 12 to 15 feet, and central air conditioning. The 9.47-acre parcel is zoned for light industrial use and includes a cell tower easement and a solar installation on-site, Sweeney said.

The property was previously occupied by R.I. Carbide Tool Co., a manufacturer established in 1959 specializing in carbide and steel form tools and parts.

Smithfield assessors most recently valued the property at $997,500 for the 2025 tax year, according to the town’s online property tax database. The valuation includes $502,300 attributed to land.

Kevin Casey of Sweeney Real Estate represented the seller, Carbide Realty LLC, in the transaction.

The property was sold by Carbide Realty and purchased by DPC Realty, a Smithfield-based limited liability company, according to a quitclaim deed filed in the town’s land evidence records.

