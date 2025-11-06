Smithfield industrial property with 4.8 acres of land sells for $3.4M

SMITHFIELD – A 4.8-acre industrial property that’s home to a trailer and storage container sales company recently sold for $3.4 million, according to public records.

The 20 Business Park Drive property was purchased by Saminvest Co. LLC, a land development and real estate investment company based in Voorhees, N.J.

According to the special warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by AJP Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in Smithfield.

AJP Realty is managed by Anthony Pierpaoli, who founded Northeast Trailer Remarketing Corp., originally called Northeast Fleet Services, in 1989, according to the company’s website and corporate filings with the R.I. Secretary of State.

Northeast Trailer Remarketing is a used-trailer dealer selling trailers, containers, tires, parts and other equipment, serving the transportation community.

Northeast Trailer Remarketing continues to operate at the 20 Business Park Drive site, based out of a 3,100-square-foot pre-finished metal warehouse building that was constructed on the site in 2020. The building features two wide-bay garage ports and three load levelers – devices installed at the warehouse loading docks to bridge the gap between truck trailer beds and the dock floor.

In response to a message seeking more information, Northeast Trailer Remarketing said it will continue to operate at 20 Business Park Drive after selling the property to a private investor.

The site was most recently valued by Smithfield assessors in 2025 as being worth $905,100, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

