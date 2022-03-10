Smithfield to lease property from Bryant University for dog park

SMITHFIELD – A town committee recently announced that it has secured property for the development of a dog park on John Mowry Road.

The Smithfield Dog Park Committee announced on Facebook recently that Bryant University has offered to lease “a beautiful piece of land” at 0 John Mowry Road for the development of a dog park, with an entrance on Farnum Pike.

The committee said the 1.4-acre property will be leased by the town from the university for just $1 per year.

The dog park committee said the town’s first-ever dog park would be ready for an opening in the summer of 2022.

- Advertisement -

“This has been a long time coming,” the committee said in a Facebook post. “We know so many residents have asked for a dog park over the years, and we just weren’t able to provide an update until we had the ideal location and it was approved by the Town Council. We cannot thank Bryant enough for their generosity, as well as so many individuals and businesses that have supported this project.”

The dog park committee credited original members Beth Cerroni, Elaine Amoriggi, Anita Dudemaine, Mark Paradise and Town Council President Suzy Alba for moving the project forward.

The site is located directly across the street from the LAN-REX Industrial Park, the committee said.

A September 2021 schematic of the project made by the Lincoln-basd BETA Group Inc. shows a 10-space parking lot, a watering fountain, benches, “dog fitness features,” perimeter fencing, fencing down the middle of the park to separate small and large dogs, pruned trees, an entrance sign and a compacted gravel/stonedust surface leading into the park.

The section of the park for large dogs spans 20,000 square feet of grassy land, while the small-dog section is nearly 19,000 square feet of grassy land.

The town estimates the cost of the project will be about $131,000.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.