Smyth Cos. to close Massachusetts facility, lay off 69 employees

PROVIDENCE – Smyth Cos. LLC has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state of Massachusetts, announcing the closure of its manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Mass.

The shutdown, effective March 1, will result in the layoff of 69 employees and will extend into July, according to a notice filed on Dec. 19.

A supplier of labels and packaging to various industries, Smyth produces pressure-sensitive labels and flexible packaging using roll-feed technology at its Wilmington site. The company also operates sheet-fed facilities in Bedford, Va., and Austin, Minn.

Smyth also has a tube-labeling facility in Austin, Texas, along with label automation sales, service and support in St. Paul, Minn.

Founded in 1877 in St. Paul, Smyth changed ownership in March when private-equity firm Crestview acquired the company from Novacap. At that time, Crestview announced plans to allocate additional equity to support organic investments and mergers and acquisitions to enhance capabilities, scale and diversification.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.