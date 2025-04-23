SNL alumna, Golden Globe-winning comedienne Tina Fey among Trinity Rep Pell Award honorees

PROVIDENCE – Tina Fey, a Golden Globe award-winning comedienne and former Saturday Night Live cast member, will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award from Trinity Repertory Company at the local performing arts organization’s upcoming annual Pell Awards Gala on June 10.

The Pell Awards program, named after the late U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, recognizes excellence in the arts and advocacy both locally and nationally. This year’s gala will be held at the Lindemann Performing Arts Center at Brown University starting at 6 p.m.

Fey’s career accolades include winning Emmy and Writers Guild awards for her work on SNL. She also won two Golden Globes, an Emmy, four Screen Actors Guild awards and a People’s Choice Award as series executive producer, head writer and star “Liz Lemon” in the NBC series “30 Rock,” Trinity Rep said.

Two Local Pell Award honorees will be recognized by Trinity Rep this year. Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley, co-founder and executive director of Providence-based Mixed Magic Theatre, will receive the Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts. Tomaquag Museum Executive Director Lorén M. Spears will receive the Pell Award for Leadership in the Arts.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased by visiting Trinity Rep’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.