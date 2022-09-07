Social media coach will help unleash power of LinkedIn at Sept. 14 business forum

LinkedIn Top Voices Influencer will Richard Bliss help you unleash the power of that social media platform when he joins the 21st Century Business Forum on Sept. 14.

Bliss is an experienced executive communications manager and a social media coach.

He has helped thousands of people master social media tools and become fluent in social conversations, building their platforms and confidence to effectively reach their audience, define their brand vision and strategies, and develop high-caliber sales teams.

In addition to working with businesses and organizations in the U.S., he’s consulted startups and high-growth technology firms around the world.

A former executive vice president of marketing for eighteen years, and an award-winning pioneer in technology, collaboration, and cloud computing, Richard has appeared on CNN, GMA, and other major media outlets.

He shifted his attention to social media when he founded the podcast Funding the Dream, which became a leading voice in the crowdfunding space.

Today, Richard continues to empower others through his weekly newsletter and podcast, which reach over 45,000 subscribers.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Registration is free; sign up here.