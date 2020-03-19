Some local colleges extending enrollment deadlines

PROVIDENCE – Multiple local colleges are extending their enrollment deadlines for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so that prospective students to have more time to select which school they wish to attend next year.

Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University and Rhode Island College have all this week extended their enrollment deadlines to June 1, a month later than normal. Roger Williams University said families and students rely on campus-visit experiences in making their decisions where to go to college and the new restrictions being enforced regarding events and visits to campuses has hindered those experiences.

Roger Williams University also said it will adjust “related enrollment deadlines” in order to not penalize “those who confirm their enrollment” between May 1 and June 1.

Salve Regina University Vice President for Enrollment Management James Fowler told PBN Tuesday that in addition to pushing back the deadline, the university is also decreasing its enrollment deposit from $1,500 to $700. He said the decreased deposit is to help families who may suffer some financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic, which has shut down several industries and communities worldwide.

RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli said Thursday the college is also extending its application deadline for qualified students “until further notice. RIC has also postponed its Accepted Students Day event scheduled for April 4.

Multiple colleges, including RIC, Salve, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island and Brown University, have also created virtual tour videos to show the campus online to prospective students and families.

URI also announced Thursday that it is suspending all face-to-face classes at all of its campuses and classes will be delivered remotely for the rest of the semester, effective immediately. The university is also going to offer guidance to students and parents on the “orderly cancellation of housing and dining” and removing personal items from residence halls by noon Friday.

“Please do not come to campus to remove personal items until further guidance is available to schedule the removal of these items,” URI said via Twitter. “We take this action to protect the health and well-being of you, your families and our community.”

URI will also decide the fate of the in-person commencement ceremonies, scheduled for May 16-17, at all campuses by Tuesday.

