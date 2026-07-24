Some worry McKee attack ads reinforce state’s bad business reputation

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s latest campaign ad attacking former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena Foulkes has sparked a backlash from some in the business community who say one of Rhode Island's largest private employers is suffering collateral damage. And that strategy, they say, sends the wrong message as the state works to attract and retain jobs. CVS Health employs more than 7,000 Rhode Islanders and anchors a corporate ecosystem that supports hundreds of local businesses while contributing an estimated $3.4 billion annually to the state’s economy, according to some estimates. A 30-second TV ad portrays Foulkes, who served as president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health before leaving in 2018, as putting profits ahead of patients. “If that’s what she did as a corporate executive, imagine what she’d do as governor,” the narrator says. The campaign ties Foulkes to CVS’ $69 billion acquisition of insurer Aetna, arguing the merger concentrated power over prescription drugs and health insurance while contributing to rising healthcare costs and the loss of Affordable Care Act coverage for hundreds of thousands of Americans. The McKee campaign has given no indication that it would alter the ads despite the public reaction from one business group. “This race is about Helena Foulkes’ record," said McKee campaign spokeswoman Sophie Mestas. "She put profits over people, laid off hundreds of workers and her disastrous leadership fueled the opioid crisis.” Some business leaders say there is a distinction between scrutinizing an executive’s record and attacking one of the state’s economic pillars. The Partnership for Rhode Island, whose members include CVS Health, Citizens Financial Group, Bank of America, Brown University Health and other major employers, issued a public defense of the company. “CVS Health is an important employer and a foundation of Rhode Island’s economy,” Executive Director Elizabeth Catucci said. “The company creates growth opportunities for hundreds of small and local businesses while contributing $3.4 billion to our state’s economy.” Catucci is also a board member of R.I. Commerce Corp., which McKee chairs. Founded in 2017, the Partnership represents many of Rhode Island’s largest employers and was created to encourage private-sector investment in the state. McKee’s campaign has highlighted federal allegations that CVS knowingly filled invalid opioid prescriptions while failing to adequately police suspicious orders, as well as the company’s role in nationwide opioid settlements. Asked whether the campaign was concerned about criticism from Rhode Island’s business community, Mestas said it was not. “Our campaign will keep informing voters about her record while Governor McKee lowers costs, grows Rhode Island’s economy and defends accessible, quality healthcare for all Rhode Islanders,” she said. But against the backdrop of the accusations, some business leaders worry sustained attacks tied to one of the state’s largest employers risk reinforcing perceptions that Rhode Island is hostile to business investment. The state ranked 48th in the annual CNBC "Top States for Business" ranking released on July 9, down two spots from the year before. In an online PBN poll after those results were announced, nearly 94% of respondents said "no" when asked if Rhode Island leaders are doing enough to improve the state's business climate. Critics also challenge the facts in portions of the ad. Although Foulkes spent more than two decades at CVS Health Corp. and led its retail division, she never served as CEO and left the company before the Aetna merger closed. Critics argue that it is misleading to suggest she orchestrated the acquisition or was responsible for premium increases tied to Aetna’s withdrawal from Affordable Care Act marketplaces. McKee’s campaign counters that Foulkes oversaw the pharmacy division during a critical period of the opioid epidemic and has never fully explained her leadership role during that time. For her part, Foulkes accused McKee of once again “lashing out” as the primary approaches. Campaign spokeswoman Angelika Pellegrino called the commercial “a direct attack on Rhode Island’s largest employer” and argued that it ignores Foulkes’ role in removing tobacco products from CVS stores despite the significant revenue the products generated. CVS Health itself sought to stay above the political fight. “CVS Health isn’t running for office,” spokeswoman Amy Thibault said. “Our 7,000 Rhode Island-based colleagues are supporting communities, serving our friends, families and neighbors across the state. It’s something our employees take great pride in and care about deeply. We’ll continue to keep our focus on what matters.”