Some worry McKee attack ads reinforce state’s bad business reputation

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ELIZABETH CATUCCI, executive director of The Partnership for Rhode Island, is one of the members of the business community who have cautioned Gov. Daniel J. McKee against attacking CVS Health Inc. in his campaign ads against Helena Foulkes. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ELIZABETH CATUCCI, executive director of The Partnership for Rhode Island, is one of the members of the business community who have cautioned Gov. Daniel J. McKee against attacking CVS Health Inc. in his campaign ads against Helena Foulkes. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s latest campaign ad attacking former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena Foulkes has sparked a backlash from some in the business community who say one of Rhode Island’s largest private employers is suffering collateral damage. And that strategy, they say, sends the wrong message as the state works to attract and retain

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