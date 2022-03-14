South County Health opens new wellness center in Warwick

PICTURED IS THE waiting room inside South County Health’s recently opened Medical and Wellness Center at 120 Centerville Road in Warwick. / COURTESY SOUTH COUNTY HEALTH

WARWICK – South County Health’s newest center is now open and offering a range of services in Warwick.

The Medical and Wellness Center on Centerville Road officially opened in mid-February in a renovated 13,260-square-foot building formerly occupied by Ortho Rhode Island.

Primary and urgent care, women’s health, pulmonology, urology and some surgeries are now offered at the center, with more to come, said South County Health CEO and President Aaron Robinson.

He declined to provide the cost of the project but said the center “is part of a multiphase renovation, expansion and capital reinvestment plan that intends to bring fully modernized facilities to the communities we serve.”

The Warwick center joins other SCH sites across the state, including those in Cranston, East Greenwich, Narragansett, Newport, South Kingstown and Westerly.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

