South Kingstown ranch on Point Judith Pond sells for $2.95M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A ranch-style home built in 1958 on Point Judith Pond recently sold for $2.95 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 73D Fire Lane Three in a private section of the Jerry Brown Farm called Ballantrae Bluffs, on a lot that spans 0.9 acres of land, the single-family home contains 2,000 square feet of living space, the real estate firm said.

The waterfront home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a fireplace and an attached two-car garage, the firm said. The home, which has been owned by the same family for many decades, also comes equipped with a backup power-generator. Views from the property span salt ponds, Camp Fuller, the Galilee Breakwater and Block Island, Residential Properties said.

Facing the east, the property features a walkout lower level, with an oversized deck and expansive yard leading toward a deep-water dock that comes with the property, made for launching kayaks, paddleboards, jet skis and smaller boats, the real estate firm said. The property also features a hot outdoor shower for rinsing purposes.

The property was last valued in 2022 by South Kingstown assessors as being worth $1.37 million, according to the town’s online property record database.

The property was sold by Ronald Higginbottom and Mary Higginbottom, co-trustees of the Ronald Higginbottom Revocable Trust, to Lane Dupont from Narragansett, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record made available online by the town.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.